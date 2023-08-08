Perry wins fifth WVGA Senior Series Low Round at Berry Hills Country Club

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Scott Perry of Lowell, Ohio, shot his fifth Little General Stores Low Round of the Day at Monday’s Senior Series event, hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) and sponsored by Little General Stores, at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston with a one over par 71. His prior Low Rounds were in May at Wheeling Country Club and Little Creek Park and in July at Green Hills Country Club and Grandview Country Club.

The West Virginia Senior Series, which is presented by Little General Stores and conducted by the WVGA, is for players ages 50 and up. Thanks go to Chuck Workman of Appalachian Sport and Donnie Smith of Emergency Physicians Resource Organization for sponsoring our Diamond Division. Overall, 77 players enjoyed the WVGA’s Senior Series event. Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and Diamond, 80+.

In addition to Perry winning the Silver Gross category, other winners today were:

Senior Gross: John Ridenour of Long Bottom, Ohio;

Senior Net: Larry Miller of Huntington;

Silver Nete: Joe Crislip of Parkersburg;

Gold Gross: Neil Christiansen of Parkersburg;

Gold Net: Harry Griffin of Kenna;

Diamond Gross: Bob White of Hurricane; and

Diamond Net: Joe Funderburk of Charleston.

“We just finished hosting the West Virginia Open, so the course is in great shape,” said Bery Hills’ Assistant Golf Professional Will Evans. “We’re pleased to have the Senior Series here and we’re glad we finished before the storms came through in the afternoon.”

The Senior Series is back in action Thursday, Aug, 17, at Bridgeport Country Club. For more information please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.