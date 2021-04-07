Pending amendments would restore cuts to West Virginia budget bill

By Phil Kabler, HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With no apparent consensus of support for any of three versions of income tax cut plans, the West Virginia Senate on Tuesday postponed action on the bill, House Bill 3300, as well as on the Senate and House versions of the 2021-22 budget bill.

Both Senate Bill 125 and House Bill 2022 cut more than $80 million of spending from Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed $4.569 billion general revenue budget — would-be cuts made on the assumption that there will be revenue losses stemming from passage of income tax cuts in some form.

There are several amendments to the budget bill pending, including several that would restore proposed budget cuts — including major cuts to West Virginia University and Marshall University.

Sen. Michael Woelfel, D-Cabell, lead sponsor of an amendment to fully fund the universities, on Tuesday called on colleagues to support the plan…

