Patti Maroney of Glen Dale claims 50th WVGA Women’s Senior Amateur Championship

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The 50th playing of the West Virginia Women’s Senior Amateur Championship, conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) and presented by PSIMED, concluded Tuesday at Canaan Valley Resort. Patti Maroney of Glen Dale left Monday’s three-way tie for the lead behind and claimed the 50th West Virginia Women’s Senior Championship with a two over par 146, leading her closest competitor by six strokes.

“We had a great field of women playing at Canaan this week. It was a pleasure to see them in action,” said WVGA Interim Executive Director Chris Slack.

Canaan’s Sherri Harold said, “The women enjoyed our course and we’re glad we could get the weather to cooperate.”



Winners in other divisions were:

Championship Net: Kathy Thompson of Summersville;

First Flight Gross: Lisa Younis of Shepherdstown;

First Flight Net: Jackie Hayslette of Summersville;

Second Flight Gross: Melissa Hall of Shepherdstown,

Second Flight Net: Terri Egress of Buckhannon;

Third Flight Gross: Judy Hutchins of Winfield;

Third Flight Net: Carol August of Pittsburgh, Pa.;

Fourth Flight Gross: Kimberly Mann of Hernando, Fla.;

Fourth Flight Net: Susan Thompson of South Charleston;

Silver Gross and Net: Kathy Thompson of Summersville;

Gold Net: Drema Watts of St. Albans.

Other highlights of the Championship included eight birdies for Maroney, four birdies and an eagle for Daneen Shears of Elizabth, four birdies for Kathy Thompson of Summersville, two birdies and an eagle for Sylke Knuppel of Shepherdstown and three birdies for Karen Rainey of Daniels.

Click here to see today’s full leaderboard: 2023 WV Women’s Senior Amateur.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior women and men, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.