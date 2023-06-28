Pat Carter takes fourth consecutive West Virginia Golf Association’s Senior Open

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senior Open, hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), spent hours under rain delays on the first day of play at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.

Pat Carter

Pat Carter, of Huntington, held on to Monday’s lead to win the Championship Division with a four-stroke lead, finishing at three under par 139. Chris Daniels of Beckley finished in second with a one over par 143.

Richard Carder of Fort Ashby, Monday’s co-leader, won the Senior Division with a six over par 148, two strokes ahead of Neil Christiansen of Parkersburg.

“Mother Nature still wasn’t in our corner today, but the course played nicely and the guys have enjoyed it,” said Oglebay’s General Manager Danny Ackerman. “Thanks go to Brad McCombs and his agronomy team for having such a great product for the Senior Open Championship.”

“While we haven’t been able to control the weather this week, we thank Oglebay Resort for their hospitality and course conditions,” said WVGA Interim Executive Director Chris Slack.

Click here to see today’s leaderboard.

For more information please visit wvga.org.

During the 88-year history of the West Virginia Open, a total of 35 men have won the title, the first being Johnny Javins in 1933. Sam Snead won the Open 17 times between 1936 and 1973. More recently, David Bradshaw won 11 times between 2004 and 2019.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. It is our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame. We serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments, which highlight the best amateur and professional golfers in the state, throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. We encourage people of all ages to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia.