Parkersburg, West Virginia man shares experience from U.S. Capitol

By Evan Bevins, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A former Parkersburg City Councilman was close to Wednesday’s chaos at the U.S. Capitol.

Eric Barber said he was in Washington, D.C., to attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. While Barber said he believes there was interference and perhaps outright fraud in the election, he thought Wednesday’s violence went too far.

“I don’t think it should have been done, but I understand why people are angry,” he said.

“That was … little better than what Antifa does,” Barber said. “And then Trump Nation failed when they were supposed to abide by a set of principles that does not include riotous behavior.”

According to the Associated Press, during the rally, Trump urged supporters to march to the Capitol, saying, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore. … Let the weak ones get out … This is a time for strength.” …

