Parkersburg South, West Virginia, graduate finds outlet to conduct his musical energy

By Madeline Scarborough, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg native and Parkersburg South High School graduate Luke Frazier has managed to have a productive year for his orchestra, the American Pops Orchestra, and is to be featured on PBS on New Year’s Eve.

“APO was founded in 2015 with a mission to build community through the preservation, promotion and reimagination of American popular music,” Maestro Frazier explained. “Through live and virtual performances, educational initiatives and collaborations, APO makes the highest quality art accessible to the broadest audiences.”

Frazier said he created the APO with the intent of breaking the mold of the traditional pops orchestra.

This “distinctly American orchestra” brings together versatile musicians and reimagined programming focused around the Great American Songbook, and presents it with an approachable, fresh spin in order to engage diverse audiences and make attending a live orchestral show fun again, according to a press release about their upcoming PBS performance…

