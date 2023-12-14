Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon Executive Director Janell Ray announces retirement, Laura Boone to move into role

West Virginia Press Association

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon announced that Janell Ray, its founding Executive Director, will retire effective Dec. 31, 2023. The Foundation’s Board of Trustees has selected Laura Boone, Senior Program Officer, to serve as the next Executive Director starting in January. Ray will continue to serve the Foundation in an advisory role through June 2024.

In 2015, Ray worked with the Pallottine Missionary Sisters and the Foundation’s Board of Trustees to establish the Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon following the sale of St. Joseph’s Hospital. Under her leadership, the Foundation has awarded more than $1.1 million in funding to nonprofit organizations administering health-related programming in Barbour, Lewis, Randolph, Upshur, and Webster counties.

“It has been an honor to continue the Pallottine Sisters’ mission through my work with the Foundation,” Ray said. “The Sisters have served and supported the Buckhannon community and surrounding area for more than 100 years, and the Foundation was created to ensure their legacy continues. The Foundation’s ongoing support of local nonprofit organizations will provide vital resources and services to those in need for many years to come.”

Boone will move into the Executive Director role after serving as the Foundation’s Senior Program Officer for four years. Her previous experience centered on grant program design and oversight, health programming and policy development, and advocacy. She has worked at the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, the West Virginia Long Term Care Partnership, and the national Alzheimer’s Association.

“I look forward to building upward from the amazing base Janell has established for our Foundation,” Boone said. “Over the next year, we will continue to provide opportunities for collaboration and multifaceted support for our community partners and increase outreach across our region to identify potential new partners and deepen our relationships with current partners.”

About the Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon:

The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon was established with proceeds from the sale of St. Joseph’s Hospital, and continues the legacy established by the Pallottine Missionary Sisters of caring for the spiritual, emotional, and physical health of those in the region. The Foundation focuses its efforts on six primary areas: food insecurity, health & wellness, leadership development, spiritual & pastoral care, substance use disorder, and tobacco use prevention and cessation. Its service area includes Barbour, Lewis, Randolph, Upshur and Webster counties.