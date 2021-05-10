Owner of West Virginia’s Ray’s Rub carrying on father’s legacy, now selling nationwide

By Steven Baublitz, WV News

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Brody Prudnick, owner of Ray’s Rub, a West Virginia-made all-purpose seasoning invented by his father, continues to grow the business while carrying on his father’s legacy and love for culinary creation.

Ray’s Rub is a blend of 21 herbs and spices that contains no GMOs, is gluten-free, has zero calories, has no sugar and pairs well with eggs, all types of meats, vegetables and dishes, according to Prudnick.

The product came about over 15 years ago after his father, Ray Prudnick, spent years perfecting it, Prudnick said.

“My father was a petroleum engineer, but his side gig, his favorite thing to do, was cook,” he said.

Prudnick recalled how he and his father cooked for a variety of special occasions. Often, they would cook chickens on a spit, having a setup that could cook 50 chickens at once…

