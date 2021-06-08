‘Over 400 projects planned:’ Legislature considering using COVID funds for secondary road projects

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — Millions of dollars for secondary road improvements in Mercer County and neighboring McDowell County and Monroe County were among the items being considered Monday by a special session of the Legislature.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation and Gov. Jim Justice recently announced plans for $150 million in new funding to address secondary roads in West Virginia upon approval by the West Virginia Legislature.

“There are over 400 of these projects planned, and projects in every county,” Secretary of Transportation Byrd White stated. “Many of these projects are slips and slides, embankment repairs, and small bridge repairs or replacements. They are on the roads where our people live, and the roads that touch their lives every day. We are as committed as ever to making sure all roads across our state are in the best shape they can be and this funding will go a long way toward this goal.”

A total of $14 million in COVID project funding was proposed for WVDOH District 10, which includes Mercer, McDowell, Summers and Wyoming Counties…

