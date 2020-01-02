Outstanding panels set for WV Press 2020 Legislative LookAhead on Friday; Today is final day to register

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Legislative and state officials will join with print and broadcast media representatives from across West Virginia on Friday for the annual media preview of the upcoming session: WV Press Legislative LookAhead

Today is the final day to register for Friday’s event in Charleston.Register with Dalton Walker at DWalker@WVPress.org or 304-342-1011.

“Media from across West Virginia will gather at the West Virginia Cultural Center at the Capitol Complex, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25317 on Friday, Jan. 3, for the WVPA Legislative LookAhead, a series of seminars that preview the top issues in the state,” said Don Smith, executive director of the WV Press Association. “Our agenda addresses the key issues expected for consideration at during the 2020 legislative session.”

The agenda is as follows:

Panel 1. – 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: State Support of Economic Development — W.Va. Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch, Senator Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, member of the Senate Economic Development Committee; Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, member of the House Economic Development Committee; and Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, member of the House Technology and Infrastructure Committee; will discuss how West Virginia does and can support economic development. Topics include tax incentives, site development efforts, broadband expansion, business recruitment and the marketing of West Virginia. The media moderators include J. Damon Cain of Register-Herald of Beckley; John McCabe of The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register; Beth Sergent of the Point Pleasant Register; and Mark Curtis of WOWK-TV.

Panel 2 – 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: Budget and Tax Reform — Senator Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Senator Corey Palumbo, D-Kanawha, member of the Senate Finance Committee; and Delegate Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, minority chair of the House Finance Committee; will discuss the state’s budget and tax plans and needs for 2020. Discussion topics will include preliminary revenue estimates, possible spending cuts and targeted programs, impact on local government and school revenue, and what is the opinion of county and city officials across West Virginia. The media moderators include Mike Myer of The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register; Greg Moore of the Charleston Gazette-Mail; and Brad McElhinny of WV Metro News.

Legislative Leadership Presentation – Noon until 1:30 p.m. — Lunch with keynote addresses by Senator Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, President of the W.Va. Senate; Delegate Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, Speaker of the W.Va. House of Delegates. The Senate President and House Speaker will offer comments and discuss House and Senate initiatives for the 2020 Legislative Session. There will be an open question and answer period. The media moderators include Dave Mistich of WV Public Broadcasting and Don Smith of WV Press.

Panel 3 – 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Drug Abuse and Foster Care — West Virginia DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Couch, Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, chair of government organization and member of Health and Human Resources; Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, a physician and member of Health and Human Resources; and Delegate Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, chairman of the House Select Committee on Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse; will discuss what progress has been made on the drug problem in West Virginia. Among the topics for discussion will be state government spending related to the drug problem, opioid lawsuits, health risks to the overall population; and an update on the impact on families and the state’s foster care system. The media moderators include Christina Myer of the Parkersburg News and Sentinel; Brad Johnson of The Inter-Mountain; and Samantha Perry of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

Through a sponsorship by the West Virginia State Medical Association this is a free event for all working media.

Registration includes lunch and refreshments for the day and change for parking. Today – Thursday, Jan. 2 – is the final day to register.

This event is hosted by WV Press with the assistance of its Corporate Partners: AARP WV and WVU.

With the event being held at the W.Va. Division of Culture and History’s Culture Center on the grounds of the Capitol Complex, the media will a chance to visit the Capitol, get their 2020 WV Legislature Press Badges, and experience the Culture Center.