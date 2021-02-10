Orion Strategies’ Martinsburg office expands; Jessie Thompson joins team

MARTINSBURG, W.Va — Jessie Thompson has joined the Martinsburg office of Orion Strategies, a multi-state strategic communications and public relations firm.

Jessie Thompson

With rapid growth throughout the region, Orion Strategies’ expansion will enable the firm to continue to exceed the needs and opportunities of both its current client line up and potential clients.

“With my background in community branding and graphic design, I understand the importance of strategic messaging and brand cohesion,” Thompson said. “As a Martinsburg native, I look forward to giving back to the region through the meaningful work that Orion Strategies provides its clients.”

Thompson will aid clients with developing and executing public relations campaigns, social media development, community relations efforts, and grassroots and grasstops issue advocacy.

“We are delighted to have Jessie join us. Her knowledge of the area and her background in digital communications will bring added value for our clients,” said Martinsburg office lead, Dr. Tiffany Lawrence.

Thompson earned a bachelor’s degree in Strategic Communications with an emphasis in public relations through the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University where she is now pursuing a Masters Degree in Digital Marketing Communications.

Orion Strategies is a strategic communications and public relations firm focused on media and stakeholder relations, federal and state government affairs, grassroots advocacy, research and creative services. The firm has offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Washington DC.