Opinion: Beckley should adopt a city manager form of government

By Jina Belcher

Executive Director, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority

The City of Beckley is close to ratifying a change in municipal government led by a City Manager, and as both a citizen of Beckley and Executive Director of New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, serving Beckley-Raleigh County, I strongly support this transition.

Jina Belcher

Cities across the nation are reevaluating their structures to ensure effective and efficient leadership and Beckley should be no different. One model that stands out for its success in fostering stability, accountability, and strategic vision is the City Manager form of government. This system, grounded in professional management by City Council, offers a compelling solution to the challenges faced by modern municipalities. The adoption of a City Manager form of government has profound and positive implications for citizens and stakeholders, impacting their lives in several key areas including:

Consistency and Reliability of Services: With a City Manager system, where City Council collectively guides decision-making, there is a reduced likelihood of abrupt changes in resource quality or availability during election cycles. This stability ensures that essential services like public safety, education, and infrastructure maintenance remain dependable over time, contributing to an improved quality of life for residents.

Efficient Resource Allocation: Efficient resource management translates into better utilization of taxpayer funds. Citizens can expect that their tax dollars are allocated strategically, supporting initiatives that enhance community well-being. The City Manager’s expertise in budgeting and administration contributes to optimized public spending, leading to improved public facilities, services, and infrastructure without unnecessary financial burden on citizens.

Professionalism and Accountability: The City Manager form of government promotes a culture of professionalism and accountability. Citizens can have confidence that decisions are made based on expertise, data, and best practices rather than political considerations. This accountability is reinforced by the City Manager’s direct responsibility to the City Council, providing citizens with a transparent and responsive government that is dedicated to serving their best interests.

Long-Term Planning for Sustainable Development: Sustainable development efforts have a direct impact on the environment and overall livability of a city. City Managers, with their focus on strategic planning, contribute to long-term initiatives that balance growth with environmental preservation and, as the hub of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Beckley needs to ensure this is consistently top of mind. Citizens can enjoy the benefits of thoughtful urban development, green spaces, and infrastructure that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

Community Engagement and Trust: A stable and professionally managed government fosters community engagement and trust. Citizens are more likely to actively participate in local governance when they perceive a consistent and accountable leadership structure. In this structure, it is paramount that City Council members are collaboratively strategizing the future of the City. City Managers, accountable to the elected City Council, facilitate an environment where citizens feel heard and valued, contributing to a stronger sense of community and civic pride.

Reduced Political Turbulence: The City Manager form of government minimizes the impact of political turbulence on operations. With elected City Council members focused on policy-making, budgeting, public engagement, and leadership, and the City Manager handling day-to-day operations, citizens experience fewer disruptions in services and programs due to changes in political leadership. This results in a more stable and predictable living environment for residents.

As cities grapple with the complexities of the 21st century, the City Manager form of government emerges as a pragmatic and effective solution. The data speaks for itself, demonstrating that this model provides stability in leadership, efficient resource management, professional expertise, and a strategic vision for sustainable development. Embracing the City Manager form of government is not just a choice for local governance; it’s an investment in the prosperity and well-being of our communities, fostering consistency and reliability throughout the ever-changing landscape of election cycles.

I hope City Council will soon finalize the transition to a City Manager form of government for Beckley.

– Jina Belcher is executive director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority whose mission is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic and community development efforts within the counties of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers located in this region of southern West Virginia. Jina resides with her family in Beckley, WV.