Opinion: Voters should rely on “trusted sources” for election and campaign information for WV’s May 14 Primary

By W.Va. Secretary of State Mac Warner

With a divided electorate that has been galvanized by the policy issues facing the nation since 2020, many passionate Americans have taken a newfound interest in voting information and the mechanics of election administration.

To protect the bedrock of our democracy – the voters – it is important that we amplify only credible and trustworthy sources of election information. West Virginia’s 55 county clerks and I welcome the opportunity to educate those voters, candidates, and political action committees that are willing to learn more about the process. We all know that bad, incorrect, or misleading information can do lasting harm to voters and confidence in our election process if left unchecked.

In a society where anyone can instantly share information with thousands of people via social media from anywhere in the world, the spread of disinformation and misinformation this election cycle is inevitable. I serve as West Virginia’s chief elections official. My team and I are dedicated to ensuring that all eligible voters have the right answers, tools, and resources to vote with confidence in the May 14 Primary Election.

You wouldn’t visit a dentist for car trouble or a hair salon for an eye exam, so why would you seek election information from anyone other than your state or local election official? As a proud member of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), I want to encourage all Mountaineers to support #TrustedInfo2024 – the official NASS nonpartisan public education initiative highlighting the importance of relying on trusted, credible election information directly from election officials.

In West Virginia, the Secretary of State’s Office and the state’s 55 county clerks are THE definitive trusted sources for all election information in the state.

For quick access to your voter registration status, polling locations, voter ID requirements, information on becoming a poll worker, and more, visit the WV Secretary of State’s secure information website at GoVoteWV.com. If you have friends and family in another state, encourage them to visit their Secretary of State or Board of Elections website, which is an excellent resource to get them started.

Stay up to date on our latest #TrustedInfo2024 content by following our official social media accounts at facebook.com/wvsos and on X @wvsosoffice.

Learn more about #TrustedInfo2024 by visiting nass.org and choosing the #TrustedInfo2024 page.

Confidence in West Virginia elections has never been higher. I encourage all voters to learn more about the candidates and issues that may be on your ballot when you go to vote. Sample ballots can also be found at GoVoteWV.com

We’ll see you at the polls!