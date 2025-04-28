OPINION: A Bright Future for West Virginia with HB2014

By Chris Hamilton, President and CEO, West Virginia Coal Association

As the President and CEO of the West Virginia Coal Association, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the West Virginia Legislature and Governor Patrick Morrisey for their bold leadership in passing HB2014, the Microgrid bill, during the recently concluded 2025 legislative regular session.

This landmark legislation is a game-changer for our state, securing the future of our coal industry while paving the way for unprecedented economic growth. HB2014 is not just a bill; it’s a blueprint for prosperity that honors our heritage and embraces innovation. Let me explain why this legislation is vital for the coal industry, our communities, and West Virginia’s economic renaissance.

For generations, coal has been the lifeblood of West Virginia, powering homes, fueling industries, and sustaining families across our state. Yet, our industry has faced relentless challenges—federal regulations, market shifts, and a push for alternative energy have threatened the livelihoods of thousands of hardworking West Virginians.

HB2014 stands as a resolute defense of our coal industry. By prioritizing West Virginia coal for existing and new energy capacity and requiring utilities to maintain their plants to operate at optimum levels, this legislation ensures that coal remains a cornerstone of our energy mix. These provisions are critical to sustaining demand for our coal, protecting jobs, and preserving the economic stability of our mining communities.

The importance of these measures cannot be overstated. Coal mining directly employs thousands in West Virginia and supports countless more through related industries. By mandating the use of our state’s coal resources and encouraging utilities to extend the life of coal-fired plants through integrated resources, HB2014 sends a clear message: West Virginia values its workers and will fight to keep our industry thriving. This isn’t just about preserving jobs; it’s about honoring the men and women who have powered our nation for decades. As someone who has spent years advocating for our miners, I see this bill as a lifeline for communities that depend on coal to survive.

Beyond its support for coal, HB2014 is a catalyst for economic transformation through the Certified Microgrid Program. This innovative initiative, administered by the Division of Economic Development, incentivizes the development of microgrids—independent energy grids that can attract high-energy-consuming industries like data centers. The economic potential here is staggering. A single data center and microgrid project could generate between $160 million and $200 million annually in tax revenue, as projected by economic analyses. This revenue, distributed to funds like the Personal Income Tax Reduction Fund and the Economic Development Closing and Promotion Fund, will lower taxes, bolster infrastructure, and create a more competitive business environment.

The job creation potential is equally exciting. Microgrid and data center projects will generate employment opportunities during construction and sustain permanent positions in operations. In a state that has grappled with population loss and economic stagnation, these jobs offer hope for young West Virginians who want to build careers here at home.

By prohibiting local regulations that could hinder microgrid development, and designating a Data Economy Liaison to streamline these projects, HB2014 ensures that West Virginia is open for business. This is a chance to diversify our economy while leveraging our abundant energy resources—coal, natural gas, and beyond.

Some critics have raised concerns about the bill’s focus on coal, arguing it overlooks renewable energy. But HB2014 strikes a pragmatic balance. While it champions our coal industry, it also allows flexibility for microgrids to incorporate both traditional and renewable energy sources. This approach reflects a forward-thinking strategy that respects our energy heritage while embracing technological advancements. West Virginia can lead the nation in energy innovation by harnessing our resources to power cutting-edge industries like data centers, which are projected to triple in power demand by 2028.

HB2014 positions our state to capture this growing market, ensuring we remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global economy.

The passage of HB2014 is a testament to Governor Morrisey’s vision for a prosperous West Virginia. His commitment to utilizing our coal and natural gas resources to reinvest in our state aligns perfectly with the goals of the West Virginia Coal Association. By stabilizing our electric grid, attracting major investments, and creating opportunities for our people, this bill addresses the challenges of today while building a foundation for tomorrow. The tax revenue will also support vulnerable populations through programs like the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, ensuring that the benefits of this economic boom reach every corner of our state.

As I reflect on the impact of HB2014, I am filled with optimism. This legislation is a bold step toward revitalizing our communities, preserving our coal industry, and positioning West Virginia as a leader in energy and technology. It’s a reminder that we can honor our past while embracing the future. To the Legislature and Governor Morrisey, thank you for your unwavering support. To the people of West Virginia, let’s seize this opportunity to build a stronger, more prosperous state together. HB2014 is our chance to shine, and with coal as a key part of the equation, I’m confident we will.