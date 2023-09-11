Opening Soon: West Virginia’s First Medical Adult Day Care Center

WV Press Release Sharing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Hospice of Huntington, Inc., through its non-hospice service line, Tri-State LifeCare, is launching Tri-State LifeCare AdultDay. This new, first-of-its-kind service in West Virginia is a program for older adults who could benefit from supervised socialization and daily healthcare monitoring.

Tri-State LifeCare AdultDay, located in a newly renovated 5,000 square foot space on 8 Stonecrest Drive just off of the I-64 Fifth Street exit in Huntington, will combine the social and therapeutic amenities of a traditional adult day care center with on-site medical care and skilled nursing services for seniors who require them. The center is the first in the state to offer this level of comprehensive care.

“We are very excited to bring this much-needed service to families in our region,” said Melanie Hall, CEO and President of Hospice of Huntington/Tri-State LifeCare. “The AdultDay program provides a benefit to both the participant and the family caregivers. The participant can engage with peers and partake in group and individual activities while still receiving necessary medical care and supervision during their visits. At the same time, family caregivers can attend to their own needs feeling confident their loved one is safe and satisfied.”

A press conference and ribbon-cutting ceremony were held on Friday, Sept. 8, to celebrate the launch of the AdultDay program. U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito was among the dignitaries who attended.

“Our seniors have done so much for our communities and our state, and it’s very important that we invest in accommodations that deliver the services and opportunities they deserve,” Senator Capito said. “Tri-State LifeCare’s AdultDay program will provide the community interaction and health care services that our seniors rely on, and I was honored to help them cut the ribbon on this new facility and celebrate this exciting occasion.”

The AdultDay team consists of a certified activities coordinator, nurses and direct care aides. Together, this team meets the social, medical and personal care needs of participants during each visit. The center also has a registered dietician on staff.

Basic AdultDay services will include social activities, skilled nursing care, assistance with personal care needs and dining. Medical services in coordination with the participant’s primary medical provider; physical, speech and occupational therapy; dietary counseling; memory care; massage therapy; hair care; laundry services and manicures/pedicures are among the other amenities that participants will have access to during their visits.

To learn more about Tri-State LifeCare and its new AdultDay program, visit https://tristatelifecare.org/adult-medical-day-care/ or call 304-399-0225.

About Hospice of Huntington, Inc.

Established in 1982, Hospice of Huntington, Inc. has provided care and support to more than 20,000 patients and their families. Serving Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Lawrence, Gallia and Meigs counties in Ohio, Hospice of Huntington offers services that include in-home, end-of-life hospice care, inpatient hospice care and short-term residential care at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, bereavement and spiritual support services, as well as a broad spectrum of palliative care services through its Tri-State LifeCare program.