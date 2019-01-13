Ohio Governor-elect DeWine ‘cautiously optimistic’ about cracker plant on Ohio/WV border

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As he prepares to become Ohio’s next governor early Monday morning, Mike DeWine says he is “cautiously optimistic” an ethane cracker plant soon will be announced for Belmont County.

“I think the benefits for Eastern Ohio will be not just the jobs that come from the cracker plant, but there’s going to be all the related industries and companies that spring up,” DeWine said. “This is very exciting, and will extend well beyond Belmont County.

“It’s going to be important for West Virginia as well as Ohio. This is very big, big deal.”

PTT Global Chemical has proposed construction of an ethane cracker plant to be located in Dilles Bottom at the site of the former R.E. Burger Plant. Last month, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency issued an air permit-to-install and a modified wastewater discharge permit for the planned facility that cleared the way for construction. …

