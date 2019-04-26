Oglebay Foundation honors Hess Family, Hydie Friend

Press Release from the Oglebay Foundation:

WHEELING, W.Va. — At its second annual donor recognition and awards breakfast on April 24 the Oglebay Foundation honored the Hess Family and Hydie Friend for exemplary contributions to Oglebay and Wheeling Parks.

The Gary and Flip West Leadership in Philanthropy Award was presented by the Wests to Andy Hogan who accepted for the Hess Family. The family’s long term, outstanding philanthropy has helped endow guest cottages, improve the swimming pools and has consistently supported facility improvements for decades.

Hydie Friend received the G. Randolph Worls Spirit of Oglebay Award for her commitment

to the parks system over 25 years of service as a volunteer grants writer. Her work has secured over $10 million. Friend’s award was presented by Randy Worls.

The breakfast event was held at Oglebay’s Pine Room.

Eriks Janelsins, Oglebay Foundation President and CEO, and David Lindelow, Wheeling Park Commission President and CEO thanked all Foundation donors, community partners and friends who attended. They underscored the critical role and impact of philanthropy on the growth and success of the parks.