Ogden Newspapers establishes $1 million fund to help local businesses recover from coronavirus

WHEELING, W.Va. — “A community newspaper is only as strong as the community it serves.”

That message — from Robert Nutting, CEO of Ogden Newspapers — came as Ogden Newspapers announced it has established a $1 million fund to help local businesses get back to full strength by subsidizing local marketing efforts through matching advertising dollars.

Bob Nutting

“As a family-owned business operating for almost 130 years, we have learned that the only way to pull through the hard times is to stand with your partners and customers. We are proud to offer this assistance to the local businesses that form the backbone of our communities,” Nutting said.

Ogden Newspapers is the parent company of nine newspapers in West Virginia: The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register in Wheeling, Parkersburg News and Sentinel, The Journal in Martinsburg, Weirton Daily Times, The Inter-Mountain in Elkins, The Wetzel Chronicle in New Martinsville, Tyler Star News in Sistersville and The Shepherdstown Chronicle.

Ogden newspapers in Wheeling, Martinsburg and Elkins were among the news operations announcing the program this weekend. The family-owned company operates more than 40 daily newspapers across the country, plus a number of weekly newspapers and a magazine division. …

