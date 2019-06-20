Officials get update on water in Fairview, W.Va.

By Eric Hrin, Times West Virginian in Fairmont, W.Va.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White updated the Marion County Commission Wednesday about the recent E. coli scare in Fairview where traces of the germ were found in the town’s water supply in late May.

White gave his report during the commission’s regular meeting.

Previously, White said the Town of Fairview operates off private wells that pump water to customers, and somewhere in the process of water collection and distribution, the water became contaminated.

A boil water notice was put in place May 30, which was later lifted June 6, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. …

