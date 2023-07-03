Nucor purchases two parcels in New Cumberland, W.Va., for planned transloading, processing facility

Company building sheet mill in Mason County, W.Va.

By Fred Pace, HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.VA. Nucor last week confirmed it has purchased two parcels of real estate in New Cumberland for its planned transloading and processing facility.

“We did close on two real estate parcels in New Cumberland, WV and are still going through environmental analysis of the property at this time,” Nucor Steel West Virginia spokesperson Markee Schlindler said in an email response to questions.

According to the Hancock County Clerk’s office website, Nucor purchased an approximately 225-acre parcel known as the C.M. Brenneman Farm in April for $4.2 million. Records show Nucor purchased a parcel of more than 70 acres from Robert and Michelle Chambers, also in April, for $2.3 million. Both properties are on the eastern side of Ohio River Boulevard.

The company has been purchasing land in Hancock County since last summer, according to land transfer records at the Hancock County Clerk’s Office. Nucor purchased a nearly 20-acre site on Ohio River Blvd. south of Mountaineer Casino & Racetrack for $5 million in June 2022, Hancock County Clerk’s website showed.

According to the Hancock County Clerk’s office property transfers, the land purchased by Nucor consists of a 5.144-acre plot that includes ingress and egress from Ohio River Boulevard and access to rail and a more than 14-acre plot. …

