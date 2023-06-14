Nucor leases former Kanawha Manufacturing building in Putnam County

By Fred Pace, HD Media

RED HOUSE, W.Va. — Nucor Steel West Virginia has agreed to lease the former Kanawha Manufacturing building in Red House, according to the Putnam County Development Authority.

“They will be leasing the whole facility and they’re going to be using it as a storage and distribution warehouse until they get the new mill built in Mason County,” Morganne Tenney, executive director of the Putnam County Development Authority, said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility in Red House.

The planned Nucor Steel West Virginia steel mill in Apple Grove, in Mason County, is expected to take two years to build. The company is waiting on federal permits to begin construction. Putnam County officials said Nucor will lease the building for at least two years.

Will Peacock, Nucor Steel West Virginia’s material handling manager, said the Kanawha Manufacturing building is “a testament to the rich history of manufacturing in our region.” …

