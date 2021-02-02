NRGRDA’s Moore recognized by West Virginia Living Magazine

Release from New River Gorge Regional Development Authority:

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Judy Moore of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), was selected as the West Virginia Living magazine “2020 Community Champion of the New River/Greenbrier Valley Region of WV.”

Jina Belcher, NRGRDA’s executive director, said “Judy brings expertise, creativity, and collaboration to the entrepreneurship ecosystem any chance she gets. Her work elevating the WV Hive and Country Roads Angel Network to new heights speaks volume for her passion and dedication to communities across West Virginia. I’m incredibly fortunate to have Judy as a member of the NRGRDA team and work in lockstep with her to grow and support the businesses across our region. “

Judy Moore

Moore is director of the West Virginia Hive Network and administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network, under the NRGRDA umbrella.

West Virginia Living magazine editor Nikki Bowman said Moore was singled out for her work with the WV Hive Network, empowering entrepreneurship, and business growth in the state. Bowman said each year as part of the magazine’s Best of WV Contest, it selects an individual to be named the “community champion” in each of the state’s nine tourism regions. “The Community Champion is someone who is actively working and pursuing the same goals as West Virginia Living magazine,” Bowman said. “Namely, to work to change perceptions of West Virginia both within and beyond our borders, while improving the quality of life for those in our state.”

Bowman said this is the seventh year of its annual Best of West Virginia list. “Our Best of West Virginia recognition is all about showcasing the people and the places that make our state unique. Our efforts are about more than a feature in our magazine—we’re a community builder telling the stories of who we are and who we are becoming.”