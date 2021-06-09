NRGRDA congratulates Local Klöckner Pentaplast Facility on earning 2020 Productivity Award among global peers

Release from New River Gorge Regional Development Authority:

BEAVER, W.Va. – Klöckner Pentaplast (kp), a global leader in recycled content products and high-barrier protective packaging, has awarded its production facility in Raleigh County as its 2020 Plant of the Year for productivity. The company said winners of these awards within kp are not only the best in their group of 31 factories across the world, but also can be considered best in class for the industry.

Alan Richards, Chief Operations Officer of kp said, “We follow rigorous evaluation criteria in selecting award winners, including specific key indicators that are used to measure performance and factors such as the length of time a factory has been performing at this level. This is an outstanding achievement for our operations team at the Beaver facility and we’re very proud of them.”

Jina Belcher, executive director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), congratulated local and global company officials on their commitment to southern West Virginia growth and excellence in operations. “NRGRDA enjoys working with best of class companies like Klöckner Pentaplast to help them do what they do best. We applaud the Raleigh County facility for its success, which is a source of pride for all of southern West Virginia.”

The company established its facility in Beaver in 2000. On Nov. 16, 2020, company officials joined with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, state economic development leaders, the Raleigh County Commission and NRGRDA officials to announce an expansion of the Beaver operations and hiring of 21 additional employees.

The facility recently underwent a multi-million-dollar production expansion, adding thermoforming capabilities to further grow their sustainable food tray offer for the North American market and creating a significant number of new jobs. Richards said kp has ambitious future development plans for the site, which they look forward to working on in partnership with local government and economic development support.

Klöckner Pentaplast’s broad portfolio of packaging and product films and services are used in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries as well as sustainable food packaging and consumer goods. The company’s packaging protects product integrity and brand reputation while assuring safety and consumer health. With global sales exceeding $2 billion, the company is also a leader in sustainability and partners with retailers, recyclers, and other groups to eliminate plastic waste and pollution.

# # #

About Klockner-Pentaplast: Founded in 1965 in Montabaur, Germany, Klöckner Pentaplast has operations in 18 countries and employs more than 5,900 people committed to serving customers worldwide in over 60 locations, including 31 production sites.

About New River Gorge Regional Development Authority: The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority’s (NRGRDA) mission is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic and community development efforts within the counties of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers located in this region of southern West Virginia. NRGRDA stimulates the regional economy through business expansion and retention efforts, including an extensive portfolio of financial services; the management of sites for new companies locating to our region; and serving as a point of access for local service providers which offer a variety of technical assistance for business owners.