NRGRDA and WV Hive to host inaugural Regional Showcase and Soiree on Dec. 15

West Virginia Press Association

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) and West Virginia Hive are holding an inaugural “Regional Showcase and Soiree” at 5 p.m. Friday, December 15, 2023, at the Summit Bechtel Reserve. The public is invited to register to attend the event.

Jina Belcher, executive director of the NRGRDA, said, “The community and economic development progress we are seeing throughout our four counties and southern West Virginia is so promising, we wanted to celebrate with our board, staff, partners and those we serve.”

More details will be announced soon, and a registration link will be provided.

About New River Gorge Regional Development Authority: The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority’s (NRGRDA) mission is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic and community development efforts within the counties of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers located in this region of southern West Virginia. NRGRDA stimulates the regional economy through business expansion and retention efforts, including an extensive portfolio of financial services; the management of sites for new companies locating to our region; and serving as a point of access for local service providers which offer a variety of technical assistance for business owners.The West Virginia Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDA. More can be found at https://nrgrda.org/