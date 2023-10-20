NRGRDA and Fayette County post dilapidated buildings survey on websites

WV Press Release Sharing

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. – The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) and Fayette County are asking citizens to take a few minutes and submit information on any dilapidated buildings they are aware of in the county. Both NRGRDA and Fayette County have posted survey instruments on the home pages of their websites for easy access and completion.

Both use the same survey link:

https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/af041190f9194186bcf41eb301ad9fc0

Last month, Fayette County established the state’s first-ever land reuse agency designed to identify abandoned and dilapidated sites and structures, obtain ownership within the land reuse agency, determine and master plan highest and best reuse of the property, and source developers who will create new residential, commercial, and industrial developments within Fayette County.

Jina Belcher, NRGRDA executive director, was elected chairperson of the agency. She said her primary goal in this role is to work within Fayette County to determine the highest and best use for abandoned properties that can be turned into quality, taxable assets.

“The online survey is a simple way for the public to share their observations with the agency,” said Tom Louisos, Fayette County Commissioner. “We have designed it to take only a few minutes to complete on an as-needed basis, and it will remain posted on both of our websites on an on-going basis.”

“Jurisdictions throughout the New River Gorge region — and the entire state for that matter – would highly benefit from following Fayette County’s lead and identify and inventory abandoned, under-utilized properties for potential reuse and recovery,” said Belcher. “NRGRDA will continue to showcase the survey in the top, right corner of the nrgrda.org homepage for easy access.”

About New River Gorge Regional Development Authority: The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority’s (NRGRDA) mission is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic and community development efforts within the counties of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers located in this region of southern West Virginia. NRGRDA stimulates the regional economy through business expansion and retention efforts, including an extensive portfolio of financial services; the management of sites for new companies locating to our region; and serving as a point of access for local service providers which offer a variety of technical assistance for business owners.

The West Virginia Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDA and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN). More can be found at https://nrgrda.org/