Northern panhandle of West Virginia could get boost from Manchin bill

By Jess Mancini, The Intelligencer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Northern and Eastern Panhandle counties would be eligible for aid under a bill aimed at increasing U.S. manufacturing by offering tax credits for the production of advanced energy products and technology that was co-introduced by senators from West Virginia and Michigan.

The American Jobs in Energy Manufacturing Act offers $8 billion for companies investing, retooling, expanding or building new facilities to make or recycle energy-related products and $4 billion for use in communities where coal mines have closed.

The bill was introduced by Sens. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, both Democrats.

“The downturn of the coal industry has left many Americans and West Virginians without good-paying jobs they once relied on and more often than not a lack of any new opportunities, which really is what’s hurting our areas,” Manchin said at a Monday virtual press conference…

