Northeast Natural Energy seeking independent certification for environmental, social governance standards

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. –Northeast Natural Energy has taken a leading step among area natural gas producers to seek dual certification for adherence to what’s called ESG standards: Environmental, social and governance. These standards cover a range of issues from emissions to corporate governance.

“We’re very aware of the environment and the concerns that everyone has about how we treat the environment,” said President and CEO Mike John, adding that it’s critical to the company and the dry natural gas industry to step up and be measured and accountable for what they produce and how they produce it. “We believe we’re part of the solution to cleaning up the air, not part of the problem.”

Northeast is headquartered in Charleston, with a Morgantown office. It has extensive operations in Monongalia County. Two of its Morgantown Industrial Park wells are Marcellus Shale Energy and Environmental Laboratory research projects conducted by the National Energy Technology Laboratory, WVU and Ohio State University.

Responsible Energy Solutions will audit Northeast’s production pertaining to two separate certification standards…

