Nonprofit connects with Appalachian partners to meet community needs

STATEWIDE – Christian Appalachian Project’s (CAP) Operation Sharing program partners with over 1,300 nonprofit organizations in all 13 Appalachian states, as well as two Ozark states of Arkansas and Missouri. Partners deliver donated goods throughout the region. Enrollment is now open for new partners to sign up to receive free food, clothing, and other emergency items for distribution in local Appalachian communities.

“We build relationships with local schools, social service agencies, churches, fire and police departments, and other community-based organizations to help distribute essentials from corporate donors like World Vision and Feed the Children,” said Aaron Thoms, manager of the program in Paintsville, Ky. “These items make a real difference for families. When we all come together, we can have a positive impact.”

In nearly 40 years, Operation Sharing has delivered more than $2 billion worth of donated essentials to more than 1.5 million people. When natural disasters strike, Operation Sharing works in tandem with CAP’s Disaster Relief program to provide immediate assistance to Appalachian areas hit by floods, winter storms, and tornadoes. The programs work together to bring food, water, emergency supplies, and other necessities to impacted communities.

“We communicate daily between the warehouses because Operation Sharing wants to have a larger impact in Appalachia,” said Ben Ridner, who manages the program in Corbin, Ky. “We are hoping to make life in the community a little easier, to help as many people as we can. Everybody can use a little help sometimes.”

Thoms echoed that sentiment. “These items, which include furniture, books, medical supplies, and even building material, can help supplement what families may not be able to provide for themselves. I am glad that we can do our part in helping families dealing with poverty,” he added.

Operation Sharing provides these items free of charge with no costs to partner agencies. “I believe God put us here to help people,” Thoms said. “Our truck drivers tell me when they pull up, people are in tears, and they get this feeling like they’ve never felt in any job anywhere before trying to make this world better.”

For organizations interested in learning how to become an Operation Sharing partner, visit christianapp.org/operation-sharing to sign up today.

About Christian Appalachian Project

Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) has been building hope, transforming lives, and sharing Christ’s love through service in Appalachia since our founding more than 50 years ago. With the help of donors, volunteers, staff, and the communities we serve, CAP has grown to impact the lives of more than 1.5 million people each year through nine priorities including programs that address food insecurity, substandard housing, disaster relief and recovery, and mental health.