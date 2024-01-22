Nominations now open for inductees to the 2024 West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) today announced that nominations are open for the next round of honorees for West Virginia’s Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame (WVAFHF).

The Hall of Fame highlights the people, businesses, organizations, institutions and foundations that have significantly contributed to agriculture, forestry and family life in West Virginia. Selected nominees will be inducted during a recognition dinner in July at Jackson’s Mill.

Submitted nomination forms must be received by February 16, 2024 to be considered.

“This honor is given to those who have lived in West Virginia and have had a long-tenured association with agriculture, forestry and/or family life and have made outstanding, direct contributions to those industries,” said Jeremy McGill, WVDOF Assistant State Forester, and President of the WVAFHF. “Inductees must demonstrate the highest standards of leadership and contributions on local, state, national and international levels. We look forward to the opportunity to induct a new class into the Hall of Fame.”

Nomination forms are available from the West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame website or by contacting McGill via email at [email protected] or by phone at (304) 439-3003.

The West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame is an incorporated, independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation devoted to honoring those West Virginians who have made outstanding contributions to the “establishment, development, advancement or improvement” of the agricultural and forestry industries in West Virginia and the nation.