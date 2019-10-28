No change likely for dangerous intersection between Route 460, King Coal Highway in southern W.Va.

By CHARLES BOOTHE Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — A dangerous intersection on John Nash Boulevard where the King Coal Highway intersects with Rt. 460 will most likely stay as it is.

Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow said numerous accidents have occurred as motorists traveling east from Bluefield exit Rt. 460 to go to I-77 and run through a yield sign which has flashing lights.

“I have almost been hit there a couple of times,” he said of making a left turn from Rt. 460 west onto John Nash Boulevard toward I-77 Exit 1.

A signal directs traffic to make that turn and the short ramp intersects with the long ramp from Rt. 460 east.

Dillow said motorists from coming from Bluefield on Rt. 460 east run through the yield sign. “People don’t pay it any mind. We have had several accidents there.” …

