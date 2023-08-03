Congressionman Nick Joe Rahall archives officially open: ‘This is about our legacy’

Mary Catherine Brooks The Wyoming County Report

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Shared memories and good-natured ribbing among West Virginia’s political and university leaders set the stage for officially opening the U.S. Rep. Nick Joe Rahall II Congressional Archives Wednesday morning, hosted by West Virginia University Institute of Technology and the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.

Nick Joe Rahall II

The Rahall Archives house the legacy of the former congressman’s nearly four decades in the U.S. House of Representatives.

At the age of 28 when he first took office, Rahall was and remains the youngest congressman ever elected.

Rahall represented West Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District from 1977-1993, when it was dissolved due to redistricting. He then represented the Third Congressional District from 1993-2015. …

