NewForce, a tuition-free software school, draws interest

By TRAVIS CRUM

The Herald-Dispatch

Generation West Virginia and Mountwest Community and Technical College host a tour of the location for the new tech training program, NewForce on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in downtown Huntington.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Sholten Singer)

HUNTINGTON — Stakeholders on Wednesday toured the future classrooms where 18 men and women will spend the first six months of 2019 becoming full-fledged software and web developers.

Already the competition was keen for those slots, with about 180 people applying for the training positions, according to Natalie Roper, executive director of Generation West Virginia.

The program is NewForce, a tuition-free technology training program developed in partnership by Mountwest Community and Technical College and Generation West Virginia, with support from the West Virginia Technical College System and Jobcase.

