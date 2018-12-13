NewForce, a tuition-free software school, draws interest
By TRAVIS CRUM
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON — Stakeholders on Wednesday toured the future classrooms where 18 men and women will spend the first six months of 2019 becoming full-fledged software and web developers.
Already the competition was keen for those slots, with about 180 people applying for the training positions, according to Natalie Roper, executive director of Generation West Virginia.
The program is NewForce, a tuition-free technology training program developed in partnership by Mountwest Community and Technical College and Generation West Virginia, with support from the West Virginia Technical College System and Jobcase.
See more from The Herald-Dispatch