New website reveals state spending
By TIM MacVEAN
The Inter-Mountain
ELKINS, W.Va. — Randolph County Commissioners heard from the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office Wednesday regarding the implementation of a new website aimed at making government more transparent.
J.B. McCuskey, West Virginia state auditor, made the presentation during the commission’s bi-monthly meeting and talked about the website — www.transparencywv.org — which shows expenditures by state employees as well as information about revenue generated in the state.
“What we’re trying to build is a statewide accounting system that we buy and build for you, that you then have access to. … What we would like to do is build something that works for that you have access to through our office,” McCuskey said.
See more from The Inter-Mountain