New River Gorge Regional Development Authority team and its work to be featured on Positively West Virginia Facebook Live

Small Business MasterMind Airs at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 16

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Leaders of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), along with a Fayette County small business owner, will be guests on Positively West Virginia’s Small Business MasterMind panel at 11 a.m. EDT Friday, April 16. Jim Matuga of InnerAction Media will moderate.

Facebook Live Show Airs Here: https://www.facebook.com/positivelywv/

Panelists will be:

Jina Belcher, NRGRDA executive director;

Judy Moore, director of the West Virginia Hive Network;

Peyton Ballard, associate director of the Country Roads Angel Network, and WV Hive business advisor; and

Alison Ibarra, owner operator of Pinheads Fun Center, Inc. in Oak Hill.

Topics to be addressed will include the growth of the aerospace industry in the Mountain State, community and economic development opportunities now available as a result of the recently designated New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, and the entrepreneurial ecosystem NRGRDA is building.

About New River Gorge Regional Development Authority: The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority’s (NRGRDA) mission is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic and community development efforts within the counties of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers located in this region of southern West Virginia. NRGRDA stimulates the regional economy through business expansion and retention efforts, including an extensive portfolio of financial services; the management of sites for new companies locating to our region; and serving as a point of access for local service providers which offer a variety of technical assistance for business owners.

The West Virginia Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDA and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN). CRAN serves all 55 counties of the Mountain State, offering emerging businesses early stage, seed funding to bring their creations to market.

The Hive has served 331 businesses and helped launch 44 businesses in its 12-county service area. It is currently assisting 74 clients with business advising and technical assistance support on business modeling, financing, human resources, marketing, and other services.