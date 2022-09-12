New River Gorge is selected No. 2 of the 9 best fall fishing destinations in the United States

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Fishing in autumn can be just as spectacular as the colorful views you get to enjoy while doing it. That’s why FishingBooker the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the US, just released a list of top fall fishing spots in the US, to make planning your next fishing trip even easier. New River Gorge came second!

Why did New River Gorge rank so well?

The New River is the second oldest river on the planet and that alone is reason enough to see it live. Add to that the fact this is a top-notch fishery, what’s not to love? During the fall, these waters are the perfect temperature for Walleye, Bass, Crappie, Carp, Musky, and Catfish to come out and play. This time of year is particularly good for Smallies and Walleyes. You can go after these good-eating fish around sunrise and sunset, and even night fishing can be solid.

The full list of 9 best US fall fishing destinations includes:

* Griffin, Georgia

* New River Gorge, West Virginia

* Glacial Lakes, South Dakota

* Shenandoah County, Virginia

* Bemidji, Minnesota

* Sevierville, Tennessee

* Sacramento, CA

* Montauk, NY

* Coos Bay, OR

