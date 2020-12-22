New River Gorge a National Park and Preserve

By J. Damon Cain, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Described as the “gold standard” for tourism, a National Park designation has been stamped on the New River Gorge via year-end appropriations legislation that passed Congress on Monday night.

The renaming, courtesy of a congressional omnibus package passed late Monday night, creates the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in Raleigh and Fayette counties, becoming the 63rd National Park and the 20th National Preserve in the United States.

The designation is expected by some to increase tourism traffic and dollars for an economy wilting under the decline of the coal industry.

Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., introduced the New River Gorge Park and Preserve Designation Act in October 2019 to preserve the gorge and to enhance the burgeoning outdoor recreation industry in the southern reaches of the state…

