New helipad at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, W.Va., celebrated with ribbon-cutting ceremony

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Leaders from Thomas Memorial Hospital, an affiliate of WVU Medicine, HealthNet Aeromedical Services, and the City of South Charleston gathered today to cut the ribbon on a new helipad for critical care transport at the hospital’s South Charleston campus.

The helipad will enhance emergency services and increase the hospital’s ability to care for critically ill patients, better serving area communities. The helipad is located along Division Street, a short distance from the Emergency Department entrance.



“The helipad is a valuable addition to Thomas Memorial Hospital and a very visible sign of progress as we continue to look for ways we can expand and improve healthcare in the Kanawha Valley,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System and interim president and CEO of Thomas Health, said. “The decision to build the helipad was based on a desire to better serve critically ill patients when they need us most.”



HealthNet Aeromedical Services will provide the air transport service to Thomas. For more than 35 years HealthNet has provided high quality critical care transport to Central Appalachia. The organization is cooperative, not-for-profit service of WVU Medicine, Charleston Area Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital.



“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Thomas Memorial Hospital,” said Clinton Burley, president and CEO of HealthNet Aeromedical Services. “The addition of this helipad will enhance the delivery of critical care transport services in Southern West Virginia and ultimately save lives.”



The opening of the helipad comes just after the announcement that Thomas will nearly double the number of intensive care unit beds at the hospital. Both projects come at a time when there is a significant need in the region for more critical care beds, as local hospital ICUs are full, and patients are having to leave the area to receive critical care.



In addition to Wright and Burley, speakers at the ribbon-cutting ceremony included: Dr. Tom Takubo, Critical Care Physician, Pulmonary Associates of Charleston and Frank Mullens, Mayor, City of South Charleston.



For more information, visit ThomasHealth.org.

