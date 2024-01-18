New Eastern Panhandle family court judge to be sworn in

West Virginia Press Association

KEYSER, W.Va. – Meredith Haines will be sworn in as a family court judge in the Twenty-Third Family Court Circuit (Hampshire, Mineral, and Morgan Counties) in a ceremony at noon on Friday, January 19.

The ceremony will be at noon in the circuit courtroom in the Mineral County Courthouse in Keyser.

Governor Jim Justice appointed Ms. Haines to the bench to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Family Court Judge Glen R. Stotler on December 31, 2023.

Ms. Haines is an attorney at Kuhn & Haines, L.C., in Keyser. She received an associate degree in political science from Potomac State College in 2001, a bachelor’s degree in political science from Frostburg State University in 2003, and a law degree from the West Virginia University College of Law in 2006.

She is married to John Haines and has two children.