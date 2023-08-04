New CRW flight route to Tampa begins in two months

Breeze Airways introduces third route out of West Virginia’s Capitol City

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In two months, West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) will offer a flight route to Tampa, Florida. This new nonstop route will begin Oct 4 with service on Wednesdays and Saturdays, at fares starting from just $77 one way.

“Having the opportunity to partner with Breeze Airways and make our great state even more accessible to travelers is an amazing opportunity,” said West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “Our uncrowded mountain towns and world class outdoor recreation are now reachable by three direct flight routes offered by Breeze Airways. I’m looking forward to all of the visitors that will get the chance to see why John Denver’s famous ode calls West Virginia Almost Heaven.”

These flights are a part of a larger partnership announced between West Virginia and Breeze on March 28, 2023. The partnership between Breeze, the state’s Department of Tourism, the Kanawha County Commission, and the City of Charleston will provide direct air service between West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) and at least five cities over the next two years.

“We are thrilled that Breeze will be adding a third nonstop destination to Tampa, FL, starting this fall,” said Dominique Ranieri, Airport Director and CEO of West Virginia International Yeager Airport. “This new route enhances connectivity for our passengers and strengthens CRW’s commitment to providing convenient travel options to popular destinations. We are excited about our partnership with Breeze Airways, and to be able to continue expanding our air service offerings to facilitate the travel needs of our community and visitors.”

Nonstop flights to Orlando, Florida (MCO) and Charleston, South Carolina (CHS) began earlier this summer, with at least three more destinations, slated to be added over the next 24 months. This innovative partnership comes after years of decline in available destinations from smaller airports around the country, including West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

Breeze has grown rapidly since its founding, now with 145 nonstop routes between 36 cities in 22 states nationally. The airline has ordered 80 brand new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with options for 40 more.

The partnership follows several years of record-breaking tourism growth in West Virginia and a year in which the state was labeled a must-see tourism destination by publications such as Travel + Leisure, Outside Magazine, Conde Nast, Lonely Planet, Frommer’s, TIME, CNN, and USA Today.

