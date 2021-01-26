New COVID-19 vaccine registration system in West Virginia goes live

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Monday’s rollout of a new pre-registration system to notify West Virginians when vaccines are available is working, state officials said.

“This morning we became the first state in the nation to launch a COVID vaccine pre-registration system,” said Gov. Jim Justice during his Monday coronavirus briefing. “As we get the vaccine supply from the federal government, we will absolutely quickly and efficiently get those shots in arms.”

The COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration portal went live on the Department of Health and Human Resources’ vaccine website Monday morning. Residents can go to vaccinate.wv.gov to access the pre-registration portal, created by tech company Everbridge.

Using the same technology Everbridge uses to push email, text and automatic call alerts to subscribers to emergencies and incidents, the COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration portal will notify residents to receive updates on when and where vaccine doses are available. The system cost the state more than $700,000 to implement.

