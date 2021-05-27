New activities open in West Virginia at Pipestem Resort State Park Adventure Zone

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PIPESTEM, W.Va. — Pipestem Resort State Park keeps adding recreational activities for visitors, with a new Adventure Zone now open.

Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Wednesday that a partnership with ACE Adventure Resort and West Virginia State Parks made the Adventure Zone possible.

“There’s no place on earth like the state parks and forests we have in West Virginia,” Justice said. “It’s been a priority of mine from the beginning to invest in these treasures and make them the absolute best places for people to visit. This is just one more tool in our tool belt and one more thing for folks to enjoy in our incredible state parks. I want to thank everyone who had a hand in making this possible.”

The Zone offers something for everyone…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/new-activities-open-at-pipestem-resort-state-park-adventure-zone/article_b91adb86-be82-11eb-8254-5328fbacb1fa.html