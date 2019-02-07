By Matt Harvey

The Exponent Telegram

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two of the oldest newspapers in North Central West Virginia are joining forces as NCWV Media, publishers of The Exponent Telegram, announce the purchase of the Weston Democrat, a weekly based in Lewis County.

The Exponent Telegram, a daily with roots dating to 1861, already serves the Lewis County area, but will expand its efforts with the purchase of the weekly Weston Democrat, which has served Lewis County since 1868.

The Democrat will continue to publish on Wednesdays, NCWV Media owner and President Brian Jarvis said. The Exponent Telegram will merge its weekly product, The Weston News, into The Democrat.

Read the entire article at https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/ncwv-media-purchases-weston-democrat/article_10d8e1fb-b19d-55c6-9764-83dbaa55a43a.html