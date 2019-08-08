Natural gas pipeline work ongoing around downtown Wheeling, W.Va.

By ALEX MEYER, The Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING — Work to replace pipes carrying natural gas underneath downtown Wheeling streets is ongoing at a section of Market Street, with more projects set to continue through mid-September.

Crews contracted by Mountaineer Gas replace steel gas pipes with plastic ones on Wednesday on Market Street between 14th and 16th streets.

A company contracted by Mountaineer Gas began work last week to install new pipelines underneath Market Street between 14th and 16th streets, and the project was still underway Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re replacing old pipe through that whole area, and what they’re doing is inserting plastic inside of the old steel pipes, so we won’t have to dig up the whole street,” said Larry Meador, manager of business development and communications for Mountaineer Gas. …

