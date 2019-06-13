National teachers union president: W.Va. education bill ‘a mockery’

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

National American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten flew into West Virginia on Wednesday and argued against parts of the state Senate’s education bill, which she called “a mockery” and “a sham.”

West Virginia public school workers, including members of the AFT union, have held two statewide strikes in two years. Last year’s strike inspired strikes in other states.

West Virginia lawmakers might pass the new legislation (Senate Bill 1039), over union opposition, as soon as next week. The start of summer has blunted the power of a strike.

The bill includes legalizing charter schools in the state and would ban county superintendents from closing schools in anticipation of a strike, or to help one. …

