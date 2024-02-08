National Recognition for Barbour Community Health Association Nurse Practitioner Rhonda Parker

West Virginia Press Association

BELINGTON, W.Va. — Barbour Community Health Association (BCHA) has announced that Rhonda Parker, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, PMHNP-BC, is the recipient of the 2024 American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) State Award for Excellence in West Virginia.

Parker, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, joined BCHA in 2020. She works with patients who struggle with stress, depression, sadness, anxiety, and concentration, memory, fear, paranoia, or addiction concerns.

“I am honored to receive the AANP State Award of Practitioner Excellence for West Virginia,” Parker said. “This award reflects the larger work being done here at BCHA and in our community. I have been blessed to have wonderful mentors, colleagues, and patients who have all contributed to this recognition.”

The State Award for Excellence is given annually to a nurse practitioner in each state who demonstrates excellence in clinical care. Awards are distributed to the recipients throughout the year, with recipients honored during AANP’s annual national conference. Parker will receive her award in June at the 2024 AANP National Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

Eric Ruf, CEO of BCHA, said that Parker has been instrumental in guiding patients and improving access to mental healthcare in West Virginia.

“We congratulate Rhonda on this important honor; it is a true testament to the caliber of the care she provides as a nurse practitioner,” Ruf said. “Rhonda has a unique ability to connect with patients and their families and help them get through tough life circumstances and specific situations where they may be struggling.”

Parker said that being consistent in supporting patients during difficult times is helpful for the patients and their families. She also finds it very rewarding.

“The fact that I’m being recognized for doing a job that I love and care so much about is incredible to me,” Parker said. “As a nurse practitioner, I have an opportunity and distinct ability to make a direct, positive impact on human life. I attribute my success to a great medical team and the patients who have trusted me and allowed me to participate in their care. I’m thankful for everything that’s happened in my life.”

Parker earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree (2013) and Master of Science degree in Nursing (2010) from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Kentucky. She is a 2002 graduate of the Medical University of South Carolina, where she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

She is board-certified as an advanced practice registered nurse, specializing as a family nurse practitioner, and with the American Nurses Credentialing Center as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP-BC). She also is credentialed with the hospice and palliative care center as an advanced certified hospice and palliative nurse.

For more information about the Barbour Behavioral Health Services or to schedule an appointment, visit barbourhealth.org or call the Belington Medical Clinic at 304-823-4000, Brandon Wellness Center at 304 457-4000, or Myers Clinic at 304-457-0081.

