National Hunting and Fishing Days celebration to be held at Stonewall Resort State Park Sept. 21-22

ROANOKE, WV – West Virginia’s celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days is returning to Stonewall Jackson Resort State Park on Sept. 21-22. While many of the popular attractions are back, outdoor enthusiasts can expect the state’s largest hunting and fishing show to sound a little different this year.



In addition to big buck displays, trophy fish displays, hunting and fishing vendors, and the many family activities– such as the outdoor youth challenge – this year’s event will feature live bluegrass music performed by the Sour Mash String Band on Saturday and LC Blue on Sunday.

“National Hunting and Fishing Days has always been a celebration of West Virginia’s incredible hunting, fishing, and conservation heritage, and we want to make sure this event is something people can look forward to every year,” Division of Natural Resources Director Stephen McDaniel said. “Our staff prepares a lot of fun programs and activities for kids and families and we work with 100 different vendors to make sure this event is not only the biggest hunting and fishing show of the year, but something you can’t miss.”



The annual show is a great way to learn about West Virginia’s outdoor traditions, abundant natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities, and provides many hands-on activities for hunters, anglers, families, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Ahead of this weekend’s celebration, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, officially declaring Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 and Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 as National Hunting and Fishing Days in West Virginia.

“Our state is full of so many natural wonders it’s unbelievable, and the history of hunting and fishing in West Virginia goes back further than the state itself,” Gov. Justice said. “As someone who’s been hunting and angling all my life, this event has a special place in my heart. It’s a wonderful experience for anyone who loves the outdoors and it’s just plain fun.”

“Hunting and fishing is such a big part of West Virginia’s culture, so to have all of these activities at one location for two whole days is a big deal,” McDaniel said. “But you don’t have to be a sportsman or sportswoman to enjoy this show. It’s a great family event where you can come out and enjoy Stonewall’s beautiful park and learn a few outdoors skills from our wildlife resources, law enforcement, and State Parks staff.”

Activities at the event are appropriate for all ages. Highlights include:

2nd annual Mountain State Kayak Anglers bass fishing tournament — On Saturday, about 200 anglers will compete on Stonewall, Stonecoal, and Burnsville lakes. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top anglers during an awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.Outdoor Youth Challenge — Youth ages 6-18 can participate in 3-D archery, fishing, wildlife identification, and range shooting on both Saturday and Sunday and win prizes, such as a lifetime hunting and fishing license. Youth who compete can also win a scholarship to Conservation Camp.Appearances by William “Wild Bill” Neff — The expert tracker, big game hunter, and star of the television show “Mountain Monsters” will make appearances on Saturday and Sunday.Live bluegrass music — The Sour Mash String Band will play on Saturday and L.C. Blue will play on Sunday.Seminars with experts — Learn about wild game cooking, snakes, coyote calling and hunting, waterfowl hunting with dogs, and recording your own hunts.

The event is open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and free for children 14 and younger. A complete schedule of activities and events is available at www.wvdnr.gov/NHFD/Main.shtm. The event is co-sponsored by the DNR and the West Virginia Wildlife Federation.



Those who wish to attend the show on both Saturday and Sunday or make a weekend trip out of the event should make lodging reservations at Stonewall Resort in advance at https://wvstateparks.com/park/stonewall-resort-state-park/.