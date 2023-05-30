National Headache Foundation shines a spotlight on migraines and headaches in June – Migraine and Headache Awareness Month

WV Press Release Sharing

CHICAGO, Ill. – The National Headache Foundation (NHF), a leading organization dedicated to providing research, awareness, education, and advocacy for individuals living with headache and migraine, is proud to announce the observance of Migraine and Headache Awareness Month in June.

Migraine and Headache Awareness Month (MHAM) serves as a crucial platform to shed light on the impact of debilitating headache and migraine on over 40 million Americans. Throughout June, the NHF is encouraging individuals and groups to participate in Miles for Migraine, a series of in-person and virtual walk/run/relax events aimed at raising funds for local migraine and headache research, clinical trials, fellowship training, and Miles for Migraine support programs and services. The first Miles for Migraine event in June is in Chicago on Sunday, June 4, virtually or at Montrose Beach at 8:30 a.m.

“With one in four adults experiencing headache disorders and migraine disease, we all know a family member, co-worker or friend who could benefit from the work of the National Headache Foundation and Miles for Migraine,” said NHF president Dr. Vincent Martin.

Martin said there are dozens of in-person events scheduled across the nation, along with several virtual event options. He noted that all Miles for Migraine events allow individuals to set up a fundraising team of friends, family and co-workers to participate and contribute as a group.

Dr. Merle Diamond, NHF board member, and Konrad Kothmann, treasurer, are donating $15,000 each as matching dollars to encourage more participants and donations for the Chicago Miles for Migraine in-person event.

“Even if you can’t participate in the in-person or virtual events, there is still an opportunity to make a tax-deductible donation,” said Martin. “Our gifts can help empower those living with migraine to enjoy a full and productive life.” To make a donation to the NHF, go to headaches.org.

For more details or to register for Miles for Migraine: https://www.milesformigraine.org/

About the National Headache Foundation

The National Headache Foundation (NHF) is the leading educational and informational resource for individuals with headache, their families, physicians, allied health care professionals, and health policy decision makers. To obtain the name of a Health Care Provider interested in headache medicine, please visit www.headaches.org