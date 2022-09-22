National Headache Foundation recognizes ‘Chicago Fire’ for accurate depiction of headache and migraine

NBC drama series judged the inaugural Ellen Aubry Memorial Award winner

CHICAGO, Ill. – The National Headache Foundation (NHF) has selected the NBC television drama series “Chicago Fire” as the 2022 winner of the Ellen Aubry Memorial Award recognizing outstanding films, documentaries, news, and television projects that accurately depict people living with migraine and headache disorders.

Tom Dabertin, NHF’s CEO/Executive Director, said the winning episodes of Chicago Fire accurately depict the impact headache can have on both professional and personal lives, as well as to communicate that there are a number of treatments available to make headache manageable.

Dabertin commended Chicago Fire writers, producers and actor, Jesse Spencer, who portrays Matthew Casey on the show. It is produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment. Representatives of the show will accept the award at the NHF Gala on Oct. 8 in Chicago.

“I can’t thank the family of Ellen Aubry enough for establishing this award in her memory,” said Dabertin. “It will go a long way toward raising awareness and reducing the stigma associated with migraine and headache.”

Chicago Fire episodes that were submitted for the award included “Double Red” originally broadcast on March 17, 2021; “One Crazy Shift” on March 31, 2021; “A Couple Hundred Degrees” on April 7, 2021; and “Natural Born Firefighter” that aired April 21, 2021.

Proceeds from the Oct. 8 gala will be used to further NHF’s mission of increasing headache awareness through research support, educational activities, and serving as a resource for those with headache disorders. For tickets, sponsorships, or to donate a silent auction item, visit www.headaches.org.

# # #

About the National Headache Foundation

The National Headache Foundation (NHF) is the leading educational and informational resource for individuals with headache, their families, physicians, allied health care professionals, and health policy decision makers. For more information on the National Headache Foundation, please visit www.headaches.org

