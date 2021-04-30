Natalie Tennant, West Virginia legislators meet to promote federal For the People election reform act working through Congress

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

FAIRMONT – Former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant led a gathering of current and former state legislators and other members of the local community to stir support for a sweeping federal election law reform bill now under consideration: the For the People Act.

The House of Representatives passed its version March 3 along party lines in a 220-210 vote with one Democrat crossing the aisle. The Senate version is still under discussion following Rules Committee hearings on March 24.

“The For the People Act is the strength and stability we need to assure we have fair representation,” Tennant said. “It makes sure voting options are equally accessible across the country.”

While opponents consider it a federal takeover of elections, she said, it’s really not. Prior federal election measures are what broke down election barriers and help make democracy available to all.

She cited some examples: the 1965 Voting Rights Act, the 1993 National Voter Registration Act and the 2002 Help America Vote Act that set guidelines for election administration as a response to the 2000 Florida election problems. “We know the For the People Act benefits all Americans no matter their party affiliation,” she said…

