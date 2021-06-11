Mylan workers, supporters, call on U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to save jobs at Mylan Plant

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Nearly 50 people gathered in a conference room at the Euro-Suites Thursday for a town hall to rally to keep jobs alive at the Mylan plant a few hundred yards up the road.

All four walls and the speaker’s lectern with plastered with posters: “Off Shore No More,” “Mylan/Viatris Keep Making Generic Drugs Here!” and most prominently, one with a headshot of Sen. Joe Manchin above the sentence, “Manchin: Save Our Jobs!”

Much ire was directed at Viatris, the new pharmaceutical company that’s closing the plant on July 31. But Manchin was also the subject of ire – and hope.

The room was filled with plant employees belonging to United Steelworkers Local 8-957, local teacher union members and local legislators…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/06/10/mylan-workers-supporters-call-on-joe-manchin-to-save-jobs-at-the-mylan-plant/